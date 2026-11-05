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Montgomery Parks to sell lumber salvaged from park trees at Urban Wood Sale
4 days ago
WHEATON, Md. – Woodworkers, furniture makers, artists, and do-it-yourselfers can shop a unique selection of locally sourced lumber at Montgomery Parks annual Urban Wood Sale on Saturday, November 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last). The sale, located at Montgomery Parks Green Farm Facility, 8301 Turkey Thicket Drive in Gaithersburg, gives a new use to material that might otherwise go to waste.