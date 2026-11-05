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Rahm Emanuel knows how congressional Democrats can keep winning
By Cameron Peters,6 days ago
Democrats had a better night than anyone expected on Tuesday, winning sweeping majorities in both the House and the Senate as voters turned away from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Now, they have to figure out how to govern and contend with two more years of Trump’s presidency — and gear up to hold onto their new majorities in 2028.