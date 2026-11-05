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New Christmas Movies 2026: Every Holiday Movie Coming to Disney+, Netflix, Hallmark and Theaters
7 days ago
It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year to grab a blanket and some hot cocoa! From Disney+ specials and Netflix rom coms to Hallmark’s biggest holiday lineup ever and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa, here’s every new Christmas movie coming in 2026, with release dates and where to watch. We’ll keep this guide updated all season as new movies and trailers arrive.