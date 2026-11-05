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Glassnode Explained: How On-Chain Analytics Track Bitcoin Holders, Exchange Flows, and Market Cycles
By Damilola Esebame,3 days ago
Glassnode provides over 800 Bitcoin metrics, including entity-adjusted MVRV, SOPR, and NUPL to help analysts assess holder behavior, market valuation, and profit and loss conditions. Exchange flow tracking measures Bitcoin moving to and from trading platforms, serving as a real-time gauge of whether holders are accumulating or preparing sales. HODL...