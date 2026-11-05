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Don’t prune your oak trees until after November
By Local Journalism Initiative,7 days ago
Ontario recorded three confirmed cases of oak wilt, a deadly fungal disease that restricts water flow within oak trees, causing them to rapidly die, in 2023. The infected trees were detected in Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Springwater Township. While no new cases have been reported since, horticulture experts strongly advise gardeners and landowners to hold off on pruning oak trees until colder weather arrives.