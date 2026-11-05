undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No sweat: High-tech T-shirt brand Neat survives ‘Shark Tank’ and lands $400K deal with Lori Greiner
By Kurt Schlosser,5 days ago
If Jim Huffman and Tyler Stelter were sweating during their pitch on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” their T-shirts didn’t show it. It probably helped them land a deal. Huffman is CEO and Stelter is COO of Seattle-based Neat, which makes shirts designed to hide sweat. They survived a grilling from the Sharks on the popular reality TV series and secured an investment from Lori Greiner on Wednesday night’s episode.