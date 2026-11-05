undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senren * Banka Anime Reveals New Key Visual
By Saras Rajpal,7 days ago
The staff of the upcoming Senren * Banka anime adaptation has released a new key visual for the series. It will air on TV in 2027. Artist Kobuichi has drawn the new key visual for the upcoming anime, which will mark Yuzu Soft’s first ever anime adaptation. The original game recently sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Its cast will reprise their roles in the anime. Further, KOTOKO will perform its opening theme song. Check out the visual for the Senren * Banka anime below: