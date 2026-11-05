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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus English Dub Premieres on November 12
By Soul Kiwami,6 days ago
Toei Animation and Crunchyroll have announced that the English dub for the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime will premiere on November 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT alongside the Spanish and Portuguese dub. New dub episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be available weekly in English, Spanish, and Portuguese on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.