undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fate/EXTRA Record Trailer Introduces Lil’ Ronnie Faction
By Soul Kiwami,7 days ago
TYPE-MOON and Aniplex have released a new “Rival’s Side” trailer for Fate/EXTRA remake Fate/EXTRA Record introducing the Lil’ Ronnie Faction. Lil’ Ronnie (voiced by Yu Kobayashi) is an odd person who wears a clown mask and acts unusually, and she’s accompanied by her Servant (voiced by Hisao Egawa), a knight who repeats violent and incoherent remarks, in Fate/EXTRA Record.