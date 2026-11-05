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Here’s what Ypsilanti voters had to say about their experience this year
5 days ago
Voters across Ypsilanti hit the polls on Nov. 3, including at the Eastern Michigan University Honors College voting location. Typically, midterm election voter turnout is significantly lower than year's when the country's future president is on the ballot. This midterm, voters flocked to their cast ballots. In Washtenaw County, voter turnout was 71.90% — 5.72% higher than it was in 2024, a presidential election year, showed unofficial election results.