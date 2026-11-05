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Shreveport police celebrate graduation of 96th basic training class
By Kennedy Wells,7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy celebrated the graduation of its 96th Basic Training Class. Eight Shreveport police officers and four officers from outside agencies graduated. Chief Smith addresses graduates. Chief Wayne Smith told the graduates their mission should always be to provide the highest quality...
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