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Prediction: Lady Gaga Election to SHOF Surer Thing Than Blue Wave, Other Nominees Include Blondie, America, Boy George, Vince Gill
By Roger Friedman,7 days ago
Lady Gaga was named as a nominee today for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her ultimate election is a surer thing than Tuesday’s Blue Wave!. Ms. Germanotta now has a catalog swelling with hits like “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” and last year’s blockbuster “Die with a Smile.”