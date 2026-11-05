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Alabama announces uniform change vs. Arkansas State
By Jake Boico,7 days ago
Earlier today, Alabama head coach Nate Oats announced that the Tide will be wearing their crimson uniforms against Arkansas State on Friday evening. The Tide will be hosting the Red Wolves at Coleman Coliseum despite wearing their road uniforms tomorrow night. Arkansas State reportedly requested to wear their home whites, as Oats took a moment to comment on the matter during his weekly press conference today.
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