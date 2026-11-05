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Nate Oats offers high praise for Alabama transfer after impressive debut
By Jake Boico,7 days ago
A handful of transfer players were able to make a critical impact during Alabama’s season opening 96-74 win over Sam Houston on Tuesday. One of the most notable standouts of the night was former Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison. The senior recorded 9 points and 4 rebounds across 17 total minutes, but Garrison was nothing short of dominant on the defensive end of the floor.