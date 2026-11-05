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First Look Teaser for 'Criminal' Series w/ Adria Arjona & Emilia Clarke
By EDITORIALS,7 days ago
"Every single thing from this point on is how I say it is." Prime Video revealed a first look teaser trailer for an enticing new series coming up in January 2027 called Criminal, not to be confused with the other very popular TV series "Criminal Minds". Airing in two parts in January, this features an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' bestselling graphic novel series of the same name. All four episodes of Criminal Part One "Coward" will debut on the 13th, followed by all four episodes of Part Two "Lawless" on thr 27th. The series follows multiple generations of criminal families and explores the murders that connect their pasts. The ensemble cast in this includes Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. Recurring & guest cast stars: Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei'yon, & Kyle Davis. Keep an eye out for this launching in a few months.