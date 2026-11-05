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In split vote, Breckenridge approves 2027 budget with $25 million deficit
By Allison Moore,7 days ago
In a 5-2 vote, Breckenridge Town Council approved its 2027 budget with a projected $25 million deficit, despite objections from two members concerned about declining sales tax revenues and unpredictable market conditions. Council members Dick Carleton and Marika Page voted against the spending plan, calling for additional cuts amid uncertainty...