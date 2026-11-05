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New school, old name? ‘Breckenridge Elementary’ emerges as top choice for consolidated building
By Allison Moore,7 days ago
Breckenridge’s two elementary schools are set to become one next fall, but the recommended name of the combined school may sound awfully familiar. After considering more than 200 suggestions from the community, a naming committee has advised keeping the name Breckenridge Elementary School for the combined school at the existing Upper Blue Elementary campus.