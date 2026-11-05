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Low water levels in Dillon Reservoir lead to repositioned docks, opportunities for repair work
By Summit Daily staff report,7 days ago
Crews at the Dillon Marina have repositioned docks in the Dillon Reservoir to account for low water levels expected during spring 2027. According to a recent update posted on the Dillon Marina’s Facebook account, water levels in the reservoir were down 37.73 feet as of Monday, Nov. 2. Water levels are expected to continue dropping over the upcoming months, with estimates from late September predicting that the reservoir would reach just 45%-50% of its total capacity before refilling with snowmelt next spring.