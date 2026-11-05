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2026 Faces of Arkansas: Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Face of Orthopedics
By AY Staff,7 days ago
Arkansas Surgical Hospital was established by surgeons who wanted to create a more personalized and fulfilling experience for their patients. Since 2005, ASH has been dedicated to safety, efficiency, affordable care and exceptional patient experiences. As a physician-owned hospital, ASH allows surgeons to make key decisions, giving them greater control over patient care and direct influence on treatment paths.
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