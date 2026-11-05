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Toasted Bagel Chips
5 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. Gluten-free Toasted Bagel Chips are a treat for the tastebuds! Think of a crispy, golden outer layer and a soft, chewy, almost buttery center. Mix and match dried herbs and seasonings for countless variations. This is the recipe we turn to when we want something on the quick with a little crunch and a lot of flavor! {Gluten-Free + Vegan}