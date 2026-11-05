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2026 Faces of Arkansas: Wright Plastic Surgery, Face of Plastic Surgery
By AY Staff,7 days ago
The goal of Dr. Eric Wright and his team at Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Little Rock is to make the practice synonymous with compassion and expertise. Knowledgeable staff go above and beyond for every patient to deliver exceptional results at an incomparable value. Wright has worked hard to create a space where patients feel valued and heard and where each surgical or nonsurgical journey is tailored to patients’ unique needs and aesthetic goals.