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Priscilla Presley to share her story at Harbison Theatre
By Submitted,7 days ago
Priscilla Presley is coming to the Midlands to tell her story in her own words. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College presents “An Evening with Priscilla Presley: The Story of Elvis & the King’s Legacy.” The all-new program offers audiences a personal look at life with Elvis Presley, from the moment they met when she was 14 years old to the legacy that endures today.
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