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COAF’s 23rd Annual Holiday Gala to Celebrate Armenian Heritage and Honor Distinguished Leaders in NYC
By Contributor,6 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — The Children of Armenia Fund will host its 23rd Annual Holiday Gala, “Honoring Heritage. Building Tomorrow,” on Saturday, December 12, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Bringing together philanthropists, community leaders, and advocates from across the Armenian diaspora, the evening will celebrate Armenian heritage, recognize distinguished honorees, and raise critical funds to expand opportunities for children and families in rural Armenia.