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Dragon Lights Reno offering free tickets to veterans, first responders
By 2 News Nevada digital team,7 days ago
Dragon Lights Reno is offering complimentary tickets to veterans, active-duty military members, first responders and their families in honor of Veterans Day. Through a partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation, the festival will offer 50 free tickets each night from November 9-11 at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens inside Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
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