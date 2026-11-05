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Massis Kabob Celebrates 50 Years With Community Festival and Landmark Expansion At Hollywood Burbank Airport
By Contributor,7 days ago
GLENDALE — Massis Kabob, the beloved family-owned Southern California restaurant chain, celebrated a remarkable milestone: 50 years of serving generations of families and communities across Los Angeles. To mark the occasion, the restaurant hosted a special 50th Anniversary Community Festival on Sunday, November 1, at its flagship Glendale location at 301 S. Glendale Ave.