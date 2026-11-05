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Oklahoma Trooper Rams Wrong-Way Driver on Turner Turnpike, Pins Car to Wall
By Eric Donovan,3 days ago
Kilpatrick Turnpike & 63rd St. — Reported Site of Separate Wrong-Way Arrest. A driver heading the wrong way on the Turner Turnpike early Saturday refused to pull over for flashing emergency lights, so an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car himself — by ramming it with his cruiser and pinning it against a wall. Trooper Patrick Ball spotted the vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 161 at about 3:45 a.m., and the encounter ended with the driver hospitalized for evaluation and later booked on multiple charges, including DUI.
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