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Help available to keep Wyoming homes warm this winter
By Public News Service,7 days ago
On average, Americans are projected to pay $82 more than last winter to heat their homes, an increase more than twice the rate of inflation. Kristina Packard, manager of the Wyoming Low Income Energy Assistance Program, said the aid flowing from the federal government is not designed to help cover utility bills year-round but can be an important lifeline when temperatures drop to dangerous levels.