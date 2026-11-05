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Pennsylvania State Police Warn Franklin County Residents of Jury Duty Scam Involving Bitcoin Payments
By Staff Report,7 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are warning residents about an increase in telephone scams involving criminals impersonating local law enforcement officers and demanding cryptocurrency payments to avoid arrest. In a news release issued Thursday, November 5, state police said they have received a growing number of reports over the past...
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