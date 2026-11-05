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Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, accused of misusing systems
By Spectrum News Staff,7 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A now-former Pinellas County deputy was arrested after Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he misused Flock automatic license plate reader data and other protected law enforcement systems during a divorce. Gualtieri said Ronald Scott began searching for information about his wife, his wife’s new boyfriend and...
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