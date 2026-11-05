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Things to Know Before You Go – Sat., Nov. 7
6 days ago
Cullowhee, N.C. – Catamount football returns home to the best game day atmosphere in the league on Saturday looking to build on last week's dramatic victory at Furman as Western Carolina welcomes Wofford to E.J. Whitmire Stadium / Bob Waters Field for EBCI Day and Heroes Day. Kickoff for the penultimate home game of the season is scheduled for 1 p.m. in what promises to be another electric atmosphere in #CatamountCountry.