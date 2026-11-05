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Montanans urged to review plan details during ACA enrollment period
By NBC Montana Staff,7 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montanans shopping for health insurance are being urged to review plan details carefully during the Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment period. The enrollment window runs through Jan. 15, 2027. People who enroll in or change plans by Dec. 15 can have coverage begin Jan. 1. Those who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 can have coverage begin Feb. 1, after paying their first premium.
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