undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Take these 5 things from Pennsylvania's election night
By 90.5 WESA,7 days ago
You can have the charged debates, the frenzy of Election Day, the solemn ritual of a swearing-in ceremony: The most cherished democratic tradition is the post-election analysis, in which reporters make sense of how millions of people voted, while being too sleep-deprived to button their shirts correctly. So it is with a profound sense of duty that we offer you these election takeaways.