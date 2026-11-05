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Varisty Girls Soccer Debut Against Seahawks of Community School
By Daniella Sanzera,4 days ago
On Nov. 2, 2026, at 5 p.m., the varsity girls’ soccer team took the field and opened its season with its first official game against the multi-sport rival, CSN. In preparation for the game and season, the girls have been training since February of 2026, through the summer and the beginning of the school year, to become the best team they can be. Focusing on skills, agility, lateral movement, quickness, ball control, and power were all the checkpoints that Coach Ray planned to cover with this preparation and training.