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Snapshot: Martial artist
By Current Publishing,7 days ago
Fishers High School junior Bailey Timmons, right, and chief instructor David Bickel after Timmons earned her fourth Dan — blackbelt — in Taekwondo Oct. 3 at the Korea Taekwondo Academy in Noblesville. Timmons’ father stated that Bailey has been continuously training since the age of 5 under three grand masters. Her accomplishment will be logged with the world Taekwondo governing body for certification and recognition. Bailey also was awarded a high school letter for Taekwondo from the Amateur Athletic Union in 2025-26; and is a letter winner in track and field. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Timmons)