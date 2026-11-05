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Train collides with tractor-trailer in Decatur, scattering debris near railroad tracks
By Morning Inspirations,4 days ago
DECATUR, GA — Police and fire crews are responding to a train collision involving an 18-wheeler in Decatur Thursday morning, leaving debris scattered near the railroad tracks and causing traffic disruptions. According to CSX officials, the collision happened around 8:54 a.m. near the railroad crossing at North McDonough Street...