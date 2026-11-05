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US Government Email Systems Open to Abuse Thanks to Typos
By Nate Nelson,7 days ago
Simple oversights in domain name system (DNS) records are exposing government organizations to all kinds of potential impersonation, spying, and more. In a new study of more than 25,000 government-related domains, SH Consulting founder Alex Shakhov found dozens whose DNS records referenced either mistyped, expired, or otherwise repurposed domains. Though few in number, those vulnerable included all sorts of agencies representing US towns, cities, counties, regulatory boards, and more.