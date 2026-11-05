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Micron Halts Taoyuan Facility Construction Amid Labor Negotiations in Taiwan
7 days ago
Micron Technology has halted construction on its Taoyuan manufacturing site in Taiwan following an unresolved labor dispute with local workers. A Bloomberg report indicates the work stoppage stems from compensation talks that require full renegotiation, prompting quick intervention from Taiwans Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Taiwan government confirmed that Micron maintains NT$1.6 trillion in cumulative local investments and employs 15,000 workers across the island.