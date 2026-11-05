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Rapid City adjusts general public comment at city council meetings
By SDPB,7 days ago
Business will change for Rapid City Common Council meetings. In a shift, general public comment will now take place at the end of the docket rather than the top. The new order of business does not impact all public comments, as any speaker focused on agenda items of the current meeting will still have a chance to speak before voting takes place. Instead, general, non-agenda items and topics are now at the end of the docket.