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Artspace Southern Illinois opens applications for arts and culture programming grants
By Alexis Barrett,6 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Applications are open for the 2027 Southern Arts Fund, offering Southern Illinois artists and nonprofits grants ranging from $1,500 to $3,000. According to Artspace Southern Illinois — the nonprofit administering the fund, with support from the Illinois Arts Council and donors — a total of $30,000 is available. The grants aim to help bring free cultural events, youth arts programs, community performances and public art to communities throughout the region.