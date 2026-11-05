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BREAKING NEWS: Jennings High School (Jennings, LA) OL Ayden Leger Commits To 2026 Gridiron Football All-American Bowl Game!
By Jace LeJeune,6 days ago
Jennings High School (Jennings, LA) offensive lineman Ayden Leger is the 33rd commitment to play in the 2026 Gridiron Football All-American Bowl Game, which will take place at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, Louisiana on Wednesday, December 30th. Sky Shield Roofing. Your shield against wind, rain, and time. Our team...
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