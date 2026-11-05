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Top 5 Weekend Events November 6-8, 2026
By Paradise News Team,6 days ago
The SHINE Mural Festival returns November 6–15, transforming St. Petersburg into a vibrant canvas with public art that celebrates creativity, community and the local businesses that make our city unique. This year, you can be part of the art, too! Join the SHINE Happy Mural Project at the Skyline Building, November 6–8, and help paint a community mural. No experience is needed—just show up for your scheduled time, grab a brush and fill in the shapes that match your assigned number. Paint-friendly clothes and a smile are all you need! Volunteer painting slots are still available Friday through Sunday at 2600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N.