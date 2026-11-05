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Trading in rain for wind and cold
By Kevin Corriveau,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re heading into Thursday afternoon with some encouraging news after several days of rain across southern Wisconsin. Much of the steadier rainfall has moved away, leaving behind only scattered light showers or sprinkles. Clouds will remain widespread, but most communities should experience extended dry periods through the remainder of the afternoon.
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