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Acer Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer
7 days ago
Acer has restructured its senior leadership team with immediate effect, appointing new heads for global operations and engineering. The company board of directors selected Bo Zhanping as Chief Operating Officer and Xu Ruiqing as Chief Technology Officer, relieving Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jason Chen of his concurrent operations title. Both executives are long time company veterans appointed to manage worldwide computer production and platform innovation.