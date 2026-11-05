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Mammoth and Bishop Cerro Coso Spring 2027 Enrollment Event – Next Tuesday November 10th 9AM-12 and 2PM-5PM
By Press Release,7 days ago
We will be hosting Cerro Coso Advising and Enrollment events next Tuesday at both Eastern Sierra campuses:. Representatives from Financial Aid, the Advising Team, and Admissions and Records will be available to assist students with questions, enrollment, financial aid, scholarships and educational planning. Frank will also be joining us to provide Spanish-language assistance to our Spanish-speaking students and prospective students.