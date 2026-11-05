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HUNTINGTON BANK DONATES $20,000 TO WASHINGTON CO. VFDs
By Josh Blaschke,7 days ago
Washington County volunteer fire departments have received a sizable contribution from a local bank. Representatives from Huntington Bank presented a $20,000 check today (Thursday) to officials from the county’s ten volunteer fire departments: Berlin, Burton, Chappell Hill, Gay Hill, Latium, Meyersville, Prairie Hill, Rocky Hill, Salem and Washington. Each department will receive $2,000.
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