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Anti-Alarmin Therapy in COPD Exacerbations: Jadwiga A. Wedzicha, MD
5 days ago
Imperial College London’s Jadwiga A. Wedzicha, MD, discusses anti-alarmin trial results in COPD and where biologics may fit in treatment. Epithelial alarmins play an important role in driving exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and future treatment is likely to rely on combinations of anti-alarmin therapies, according to Jadwiga A. Wedzicha, MD, professor of respiratory medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London.