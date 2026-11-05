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ECO3 Partners with NELA to Expand APOGEE IQ Capabilities
6 days ago
ECO3 announces a strategic partnership with NELA, a leading provider of automated plate handling and pre-press logistics solutions. The collaboration extends ECO3's upcoming APOGEE IQ platform into physical plate automation, further connecting prepress workflows with pressroom operations. Announced in September 2026, APOGEE IQ is ECO3's next-generation platform for connected print...