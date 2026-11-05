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The Packaging Potential
By Kalie VanDewater,6 days ago
That’s what Jay Mandarino says about CJ Graphics, the commercial printing company in Mississauga, Ontario, he founded and leads as president and CEO. With convergence becoming more of a mainstay in the industry, it’s a statement that an increasing number of print service providers (PSPs) can say themselves. In fact, data from the 2026 PRINTING United Alliance State of the Industry Panel shows that 74.9% of participants — ranging from commercial printers to apparel decorators — have added services outside of their primary segment.