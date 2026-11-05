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Wild Salmon Populations Are Rebounding in the Pacific Northwest, A Sign of Healthier Rivers
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. There’s something quietly significant happening in the rivers of the Pacific Northwest. After more than a century of overharvesting, dam construction, and habitat loss, several wild salmon populations are showing real, measurable signs of recovery. It isn’t a complete triumph, and scientists are careful to say so, but the trajectory for many species has genuinely improved.
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