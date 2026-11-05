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Mayor, AG condemn boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in Philly
By David Chang,7 days ago
Several officials, including Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, are condemning a planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in the city. On Oct. 31, ‘Philly Bike On Your Left,’ a group that describes itself as an “anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective," posted a flyer announcing a boycott of what they described as “Zionist establishments” in the city’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.